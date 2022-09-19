Trevor Donovan is one of the sixteen contestants that will be competing in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out his age, movies and TV shows, social media and more.

Trevor Donovan is known for his role in the teen drama 90201. However, the actor has never ceased to be a heartthrob and has appeared in several rom-com and Christmas movies. And he is now ready to be part of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

Donovan will dance with Emma Slater, and they already starting campaigning for the team #Tremma. They have shared several videos of rehearsals, and it seems like the actor is fully ready to show his dancing chops.

While Donovan hasn’t stopped working since he started acting in 2009, the actor is very private about his life. So, here, check out some facts about him, such as his age, where have you seen him before and his love life.

How old is Trevor Donovan?

Trevor Donovan was born on October 11, 1980. He is 41 years old. He is from Bishop, California, and was raised in Mammoth Lakes. He started working as an actor in 2007, when he landed a minor role in the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton.

Trevor Donovan’s movies and TV shows

Donovan is most known for his role of Teddy Montgomery on the hit teen drama television series 90210. However, he had a recurring role in the sitcom Melissa & Joey, as well as a main role in the miniseries Texas Rising.

He has star in several movies for the Hallmark Channel, such as The Neighborhood Nightmare, Snowcoming, Love, Fall & Order, Nostalgic Christmas , USS Christmas, Two for the Win, Nantucket Noel, Jingle Bell Princess, Aloha with Love and The Engagement Plot.

Is Trevor Donovan married? Who is his partner?

Donovan is very protective of his love life. The actor hasn’t spoken publicly about his partners, and it is unknown if he is dating someone. However, everything seems to indicate he is currently single.

How much is Trevor Donovan’s net worth?

Donovan's work as an actor has helped him amass a fortune. According to several reports, his net worth is estimated between $10 million and $18 million. Apart from his acting career, he also owns a store (CK9).

What is Trevor Donovan’s instagram?

Trevor Donovan is very active on social media, posting her photos of his daily life, his workouts, his pets and more. His Instagram user is @trevordonovan. On Twitter, he goes by @TrevDon.