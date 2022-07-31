Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston received a great honor in the city of Albuquerque in New Mexico. The actors were immortalized with two large statues in honor of their characters, Jessie Pinkman and Walter White, in the acclaimed series Breaking Bad. Here's everything you need to know about the new works of art.

Everyone knows Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston thanks to their roles in the acclaimed Netflix series Breaking Bad. It was ranked as one of the best television productions in recent years and gave space to other new content within the universe, such as Better Call Saul.

The actors, who play Jessie Pinkman and Walter White, have become inseparable since they met for the first time in the studio in 2008. In addition to being friends, they are partners, as they share a mezcal company, called Dos Hombres. Paul has also confessed that his partner is the godfather of his latest son, Ryden Caspian.

It was recently confirmed that they would be reprising their famous characters in the spin-off of the original series, Better Call Saul, which is played by Bob Odenkirk. The mythical meth cooks, White and Pinkman, have been immortalized with a bronze statue in the city where Breaking Bad was filmed. Undoubtedly, the actors have made the show a legacy.

Albuquerque honored Jessie Pinkman and Walter White

The town of Albuquerque in New Mexico decided to do something very special to honor the actors and their characters, due to the great success that tourism has had after the premiere of the series created by Vince Gilligan in 2008.

On Friday, two bronze statues were installed to celebrate the legacy of Breaking Bad. Both monuments were donated by the director and Sony Pictures. Several local politicians, including the mayor himself, Tim Keller, were on hand along with the cast to unveil the artwork. Dean Norris, who brings Hank Schrader to life, was also in attendance, along with Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and spin-off co-creator Peter Gould.

Despite the ovation and the city's new pieces, not everyone agreed with the installation of the statues, as New Mexico has been struggling for quite some time with the cost of addiction, with more than 43,000 deaths related to substance overdoses in the past three decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center, where the nearly 230 kg statues, created by sculptor Trevor Grove, are located. The idea for the characters to have their own recognition comes from more than a decade ago. Gilligan confessed during the unveiling that he asked Grove for two life-size works (after seeing a small wax statue of Walter) to give to the city as a thank you for its hospitality.