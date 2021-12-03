Sacramento Kings player Tristan Thompson is all over the news after he allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian once again. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media.

A few days after he got fans ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings game, NBA player Tristan Thompson is stealing the headlines again, but not for good reasons. And social media has gone wild about it.

Known for being a womanizing basketball player who had already cheated on celebrity partner Khloé Kardashian, now Thompson is in the eye of the storm as a Texas personal trainer says she's pregnant with his third son. The woman in question is called Maralee Nichols and she has reportedly filed a lawsuit to Thompson for child support.

Thompson and her have reportedly conceived the child during the NBA star's birthday in March, when he was reportedly back with Khloé after several cheating episodes. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Tristan Thompson may have cheated Khloé Kardashian again: Memes and reactions