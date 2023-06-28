The Tron franchise has come back to life and it is time for the third installment of the popular Disney story. The production company has confirmed that the saga will have a sequel and that it will be called Ares.

Jared Leto was one of the first confirmed. The 51-year-old actor is known for his versatility in front of the camera and has starred in several major productions, such as Suicide Squad and Marvel’s Morbius.

Several media outlets reported that Evan Peters was the latest Hollywood figure to join the project so far. The star is one of the actors of the moment, especially after winning an Emmy and starring in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

What is Tron: Ares about?

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but since it is a sequel, we will most likely see a sort of time jump, following the events of the last installment. The story is based on the short film Tron: The Next Day.

The script for the third installment was written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, while the direction is under the command of Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

Who are the cast of Tron: Ares?

So far, only Jared Leto and Evan Peters have been confirmed as the main cast members. The 51-year-old actor will play Ares, the corporeal manifestation of the show. While it is speculated that the Dahmer star will play the villain.

Although not yet officially announced, it is believed that Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund would be back in their old characters of Quorra and Sam Flynn. It would be the first time we see them working together again since 2010.

When will Tron: Ares be released?

The third Tron movie will hit the big screen in December 2025. Filming is scheduled to begin in August this year in Vancouver, Canada. Some images of the actors in their iconic costumes are expected to be leaked soon.