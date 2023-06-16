Tudum is not only one of the most anticipated global events for fans, but also one that brings together Netflix‘s biggest stars in one place. Several casts will be present in Brazil, while others will appear in pre-recorded clips.

The show has been going on for a few years now, in 2021. That’s when Netflix decided to organize a special evening 100 percent dedicated to its users, where news of their favorite series and movies would be revealed.

This year there will be more than 45 announcements. Among them are some previews, such as the second season of Wednesday with Jenna Ortega, or even some of the most anticipated titles that will be added to the platform soon.

How long will Tudum 2023 last?

More than 100 stars will make an appearance and Netflix confirmed that not only will there be new trailers and news, but also some bloopers and never-before-seen scenes from some of the users’ favorite shows.

Thirty-three series and movies will be presented. So the event, which will take place on Saturday, June 17, will have an estimated duration of two hours in total.