As has been the case for some time now, Netflix is once again planning an event dedicated to fans of the platform. Tudum will take place in just a few days and the countdown to see the favorite stars has already begun.
The special will take place via a global live stream on June 17. So there will be plenty of updates on the top movies and series that are expected or have already been released and have been trending.
More than 120 exclusive previews will be revealed and among them will be some of the titles that will soon be added to the streaming service’s catalog. In addition, many of the actors will be present in pre-recorded clips.
Which movies and series will appear in Tudum 2023?
- 3 Body Problem
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Back at 15
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- FUBAR
- Elite
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction 2
- Heartstopper
- Heart of Stone
- Lift
- Love is Blind
- Lupin
- Never Have I Ever
- One Piece
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rebel Moon
- Sintonia
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Stranger Things
- The Archies
- The Chosen
- The Witcher
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Too Hot to Handle
- Outer Banks
- YOU
- Wednesday