As has been the case for some time now, Netflix is once again planning an event dedicated to fans of the platform. Tudum will take place in just a few days and the countdown to see the favorite stars has already begun.

The special will take place via a global live stream on June 17. So there will be plenty of updates on the top movies and series that are expected or have already been released and have been trending.

More than 120 exclusive previews will be revealed and among them will be some of the titles that will soon be added to the streaming service’s catalog. In addition, many of the actors will be present in pre-recorded clips.

Which movies and series will appear in Tudum 2023?