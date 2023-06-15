The countdown to Tudum has begun and the event designed for fans of the platform is close to taking place. Netflix confirmed that Saturday, June 17 will be the big day and several big stars will be in attendance.

More than 120 previews of upcoming movies and series will be revealed, especially those that are the most anticipated by the audience, as is the case of the second season of Wednesday or the third season of Bridgerton.

Despite the fact that until a few years ago this type of special event did not take place, the service decided to change its strategy and give a day full of surprises to all those who have followed its content.

Which stars will appear in Tudum 2023?

There is quite an extensive list of stars that will be present at the global event. However, there are others who won’t be able to physically be there. But Netflix has found an easy way to solve this and they will be featured in recorded clips.

Actors who will be present at Tudum 2023:

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See

Actors who will appear in pre-recorded clips in Tudum 2023: