TUDUM is the Netflix event that fans wait all year, so we are on the eve of one of the most important moments for the loyal users of one of the most important streaming services. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

TUDUM is the next event of one of the most popular streaming platforms in recent years. Netflix has become a meeting place for millions of users who access the service daily and now the company has decided to bring a new edition of the global event that aims to celebrate the fans.

The event, organized and designed for its loyal users, will present the most anticipated stars and reveal more than 120 exclusive previews of upcoming series and movies that will soon be added to the catalog. Interviews and surprise previews will also be provided.

The name came about for a rather original purpose and was named after the sound when the application was launched. The first global edition was in September last year and obtained more than 25 million visits and covered 184 countries around the world. It lasted about three hours and was all the rage in social networks. It is expected that this year it will have the same reach or more.

TUDUM: What are the premieres and previews to come?

Some of the most anticipated series previews are Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, House of Paper and Emily in Paris. On the other hand, film releases will be from A Girl of the 20th Century, Burning Patience, Across the Sea, Rescue Mission 2 and Enola Homes 2, among others.

One of the most interesting aspects of the event is that it will be hosted by actors and actresses from the platform's most recognized series and movies. This has generated high expectations among fans. Among them will be: Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes and Maitrreyi Ramakrishnan.

TUDUM: Date and time of the Netflix Event in your country

The new edition will feature 5 events around the world. In South Korea the event kicks off at 11 PM tonight, while in India it will start at 2:30 AM. On the other hand, the two-part program will start at 2:00 PM in the United States and Europe. In Latin America it is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM and in Japan it will start in the early morning of September 25.

TUDUM: Will it be possible to watch it via streaming?

The event will be available through Netflix's official channels on Yotube and will include 29 languages. It will also be available on Twitter and Twitch. Here is the list of the event's planned schedule:

PART ONE

Enola Holmes 2 (Millie Bobby Brown)

Heart of Stone (Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt)

The Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, India Amarteifio and Shonda Rhimes)

Shadow and bone (Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy)

The Crown

Emily in Paris (Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount)

The old guard 2 (Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari)

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega)

Manifest (Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas)

3 Body Problem (D. B. Weiss, David Benioff and Alexander Woo)

The Land of Dreams (Jason Momoa)

Never Have I Ever (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnett)

The Umbrella Academy (Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min and Genesis Rodriguez)

Your house or mine (Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro)

What's next and special announcement (Noah Centineo)

Berlin (Pedro Alonso y Álex Pina)

Entergalactic (Scott Mescudi and Kenya Barris)

The redeeming team

The Mother (Jennifer Lopez)

You (Penn Badgley)

Watchman

The Witcher: Origin of Blood (Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh)

Tyler Rake 2 (Chris Hemsworth)

Vikingos: Valhalla

Tyrone's clone (Jamie Foxx)

The Witcher (Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen)

1899 (Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann and Maciej Musial, among others)

Lupin (Omar Sy)

Squid Game (Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi and Hwang Dong-hyuk)

House of Paper: Corea (Park Hae-soo)

Spotlight: Netflix games

Dead to Me (James Marsden)

Heartstopper (Tobie Donovan)

Knives Out: The Mystery of Glass Onion (Rian Johnson)

Outer Banks (Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant)

School of Good and Evil (Kerry Washington)

Stranger Things (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour and Joseph Quinn)

PART TWO