Sylvester Stallone may have disassociated himself from Creed but he has returned once again to the big time. This time to play a successful mob boss. Here, check out how and when to watch Tulsa King streaming.

Tulsa King is the new series from Oscar winner Sylvester Stallone, in which he stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mob boss. David Glasser, producing partner of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, said the production may have set a screenwriting record by creating the pilot draft in just one day.

The story portrays how after being released from prison, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to settle in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a team from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

Terence Winter was at the helm of creative control of the project and said the 76-year-old actor's contributions were a great benefit. "With Stallone, you get a writer, a director, a producer, an editor. He has great ideas and strong opinions on things, and he's been doing this for a long time at the highest possible level. He's also been in his own skin for so long that he knows what works and he knows what he does well", he stated.

How to watch Tulsa King in streaming?

Stallone's series will present its first two episodes on November 13 on Paramount+. They will be titled Go West, Old Man and Center of the Universe. The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial and, in addition, on November 11 (Veterans Day) it will be featuring its own section honoring former combatants. With the code BRAVO, all new users will have 30 days free to enjoy.

Who are the cast members of Tulsa King?