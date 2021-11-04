In a scandal that rocked the Norwegian soccer league, 12 players from SK Brann were involved in a night out that resulted in breaking COVID-19 protocol and accusations of sexual assault, the aftermath has done little to wipe away the poor image of the club.

On August 9th, 2021, twelve players from Norwegian soccer club SK Brann organized a party in the stadium, which would later result in the biggest sports sex scandal in the country’s history. The day began with a closed-door game against FK Fyllingsdalen, a fourth division side, which Brann defeated by 3-1. The team later planned a team bonding dinner at an Italian restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though there was a strict Covid-19 protocol for players and club employees so the Norwegian league could play the new season, more than 20 players met at the restaurant. It has been reported that this bonding was not organized by the club officials at the time.

During this dinner some of the players drank alcohol, and while half of the group went home after the dinner another portion of the squad went to a local bar. It was there that 12 players from Brann invited 7 females back to the stadium for an “after party”.

What happened at the SK Brann after party?

The 12 players, in clear violation of Norwegian soccer COVID-19 protocol, returned to the stadium at around 12:30AM with the 7 women only minutes after head coach Eirik Horneland had gone home for the day. It was reported that Horneland left the stadium without turning on any alarms which allowed the players to enter the grounds with their assigned passes.

The players and women made their way to the team common room, and they stayed until around 5AM. While there have been various reports on what exactly happened, what is known is that some of the players and women at the party engaged in sexual activity. There was alcohol at the party and as early as Tuesday the after party made national media.

Aftermath of SK Brann after party

On Wednesday August 11th, long time midfielder Kristoffer Barmen was the first to “come clean” and tell his coach he was at the party. Within a few hours’ midfielder Vegard Forren, who was also at the party, had his contract terminated for violating protocol.

The club itself issued a statement that it had no knowledge that a party of this nature was organized. When it is revealed in the press that 7 women were with the 12 players SK Brann issues no ban or punishment outside of what had been reported.

By Friday August 13th police get involved as allegations of sexual assault are made against some of the players in question. Team goalkeeper Mikkel Andersen misses a match on Saturday and the team is put through drug testing amid the rumors that drugs were consumed at the after party.

Both Andersen and Barmen continue to miss practice as they are the biggest names of the scandal, and by August 23 all 12 players are named in the media and the club issues an apology statement amid supporter protest and backlash. Before that, Kristoffer Barmen and Mikkel Andersen have their contracts terminated as well and are essentially fired from the club.

The remaining 9 players Daniel Pedersen, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Markus Olsen Pettersen, Mathias Rasmussen, David Møller Wolfe, Ole Martin Kolskogen, Thomas Grøgaard, Eirik Holmen Johansen and Lars Krogh Gerson receive a serious written warning for the incident.

On August 24th a second police investigation was launched when one of the women at the party accused an unnamed player of biting her during the romp. One month later the unnamed player is fined £1,000 for his conduct although he accepts the fine but maintains his innocence through his lawyer.

On October 21st the public prosecutor closes the sexual assault case due to insufficient evidence. The woman’s legal team deliberate an appeal to the decision.

Protest at the fan level

The supporter and public outrage for the after party is splattered all over the newspapers in Norway. During a match against Sandefjord in August fans stood in silence for 19 minutes and 8 seconds.

Before the match a banner addressed to the players with the word “Scum” was shown. The club has since tried to move on from the scandal and sits in relegation positions in the league.