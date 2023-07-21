The last seven days were hot for some Twitch streamers and their follower counts. Some were lucky to get close to 20,000 new followers, while others broke personal records with 10,000, 30,000, and 50,000.

The growth of the last seven days was good for some, as reports indicate that there was not only a follower spike, but also peak viewership with between 40,000 and 100,000 viewers.

The most interesting thing about the last seven days is that most of the top 5 streamers with the biggest follower spikes were doing the same thing: “Just Chatting.” And that was enough to gain over 100,000 followers.

Who are the Top 5 streamers with the biggest follower spike on Twitch?

Over the past seven days, from July 14-20, 2023, the streamers with the biggest follower spikes on Twitch were KaiCenat, river_gg, ElMariana, El Spreen, and Jynxzi. Only two of them were over the 100k mark, with KaiCenat being the leader of the table with 129,808 new followers.

Twitch: Top 5 streamers with follower spike in the last 7 days Streamer Followers Gain Total KaiCenat 129,808 6.23m rivers_gg 107,062 4.78m ElMariana 79,775 8.28m ElSpreen 73,705 8.24m Jynxzi 59,751 1.63m Source: streamscharts.com

Aside from the top five, 12 other streamers had big spikes over 30,000 new followers since July 14. However, other streamers could break new records next week.