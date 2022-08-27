"Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney was under fire on Twitter after she posted some photos with her family on Instagram. Here, check out the reason of the controversy and what the star had to say about it.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney found herself as the object of backlash on Twitter for her latest Instagram post. The Emmy nominee had to address the online speculation about her political views after posting pictures of her mom’s birthday celebration.

In an Instagram carousel, Sweeney, 24, shared photos with her and her family in which guests were wearing MAGA-style red hats and, at least one member was wearing a “blue lives matter” shirt. While the hats read “Make Sixty Great Again,” and the actress wasn’t wearing anything controversial herself, fans on Twitter were vocal about their concerns.

Many accused Sweeney of being “too comfortable” posting “hate symbols.” However, other users defended the actress saying that her family’s beliefs and politics aren’t necessarily her own. After a few hours trending on Twitter, the “White Lotus” actress responded to the criticism.

Sydney Sweeney asks fans to stop ‘making assumptions’ on Twitter

Sweeney went to Twitter to defend herself after the backlash. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms (sic) milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone [heart emoji] and Happy Birthday Mom!,” the actress wrote.

While in her original post, only a red hat can be seen, it’s not very visible. However, fans discovered them on her brother Trent’s Instagram account. Meanwhile,“the blue lives matter” shirt, which is considered by many people as a racist symbol, can be spotted in one of the photos she published.

Sweeney hasn’t publicly talked much about politics. In an interview with StyleCaster in April 2021, she said that she was nervous to appear in Euphoria and tell her family due to their “conservative” views. “I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this,’” she explained.