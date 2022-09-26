Ty Tennant portrays the teenage version of Aegon Targaryen II in 'House of the Dragon', the Games of Thrones' prequel. Here, check out everything you need to know about this actor.

HBO’s sensation ‘House of the Dragon’ is already in the middle of its season, in which a 10-year time jump takes place. While some members of the cast were replaced, others characters were introduced. One of them is Aegon Targaryen, son of Viserys and Alicent Hightower, which is portrayed by Ty Tennant.

If the name rings a bell if because he’s the adopted son of David Tennant, known for his roles in Doctor Who, Harry Potter and the Fire Goblet, Jessice Jones, among others. It seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the three, and Tyler, his full name, is starting his acting career.

As Aegon Targaryen, he had his first appearance in the sixth episode of the series. As the first born son of King Viserys, he is the main threat to Rhaenyra's aspirations to be Queen of Westeros. So, here, check out everything you need to know about this actor.

How old is Ty Tennant?

Ty Tennant is 20 years old. He was born on March 27, 2002. He was born as Ty Peter Moffett. He started his acting career very recently, getting his first credits in 2019. However, he now has the opportunity to reach worldwide audiences with his role as Aegon.

Ty Tennant’s parents: His mother and biological father

His mom is actress Georgia Moffett. She had Ty when she was 17 years old and has never publicly revealed the name of his father. However, according to the actor’s IMDb profile, he had his name changed twice, as his name on his original birth certificate was Ty Peter Martin-Moffet, and she removed his father’s surname.

How tall is Ty Tennant?

According to his IMDb profile, Ty Tennant is 5' 10" (1,78 m) tall. As a fun fact, Ty Tennant is not only son to two famous actors, as he is grandson of actors Peter Davison and Sandra Dickinson. So, it’s not surprising that he also wanted to pursue the arts.

Ty Tennant’s movies and TV shows

Tennant’s credits include the film Tolkien (2019), in which he portrayed a young Christopher Wiseman. However, he has appeared in more TV shows such as Casualty, Doom Patrol, War of the Worlds and Around the World in 80 Days.