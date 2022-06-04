While things between Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry seemed fine, the influencer has left some messages on her social media that have sparked rumors of a new infidelity by the Miami Heat player. Here, check out what we know so far.

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry recent social media activity has people assuming she’s accusing the Miami Heat guard of cheating. To be fair, the messages are very clear and according to reports this wouldn’t be the first time that the NBA player had done something similar.

Herro played his best regular season with an average of over 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game, even after coming off the bench regularly. However, he dropped his level during the Playoffs and was one of the most criticized players by fans and press.

Now, it seems like the troubles aren’t ending soon as appear that his girlfriend, Instagram model and entrepreneur Katya Elise Henry is accusing him of cheating. They shared a 10-month baby girl named Zya Elise Herro. Here, check out what we know so far.

Katya Elise Henry’s Instagram stories sparks speculation about Herro’s cheating on her

Elise Henry posted on Friday June 3 on Instagram stories a message about cheating. “If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty,” read the image shared on her account.

While the message doesn’t have any names, she also unfollowed Tyler Herro on Instagram. Also, she tweeted “this hurts,” which also fuelled the speculation about the cheating scandal. Since then, Elise Henry has appeared on Instagram with her daughter.

On the other hand, according to The Sport Rush, this isn’t the first time cheating speculations have surrounded the couple. Herro and Elise Henry reportedly broke up a year ago while she was pregnant. However, so far, there’s no confirmation of any of these rumors.