From cheating rumors to a pregnancy, Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry’s relationship has been in the center of the conversation in the last few weeks. Here, check out what the couple has said about the happy news.

It seems like the storm, if it ever was one, has passed and now Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry can concentrate on the new chapter of their lives, as they are expecting their second baby together as they announced on Instagram.

Two weeks ago, Elise Henry shook the internet with some mysterious posts talking about infidelity. She shared an Instagram story saying that cheating on someone, actually meant you “cheated yourself out of true loyalty,” and unfollowed Herro on the app. She also shared a tweet saying “this hurts.”

Those two social media posts were enough to start the rumors about an alleged infidelity from the Miami Heat guard, however an Instagram post from Herro sharing birthday wishes to Katya Elise Henry seemed to show that everything was good between them but now they’re definitely looking strong.

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry shares struggles with new pregnancy

On Saturday, Herro and Elise Henry shared that they’re expecting a second baby due in January 2023. The couple already shared a 10-month daughter named Zya. On Elise’s birthday on June 14, Herro also posted a lengthy post thanking her for being his “rock.”

“Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin (sic) where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy,” he wrote.

While the couple seems to be in a good place, Elise Henry used her Instagram Stories to share that she has been struggling with some effects from the pregnancy, saying she wasn’t having much appetite and that the pregnancy has her “sick as s***.” She also congratulate Herro for Father’s Day.