Katya Elise Henry’s recent posts have sparked new rumors about an alleged infidelity of Miami Heat’s player Tyler Herro. While the couple isn’t married, let’s see how much their net worths are.

Model and fitness coach Katya Elise Henry has seemingly accused her boyfriend Tyler Herro of cheating on her. The businesswoman, who shares with the Miami Heat player a 10-month old daughter, not only unfollowed him, but also posted some cryptic messages about infidelity.

On her Instagram stories, Elise Henry published an image that read: “If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty.” She also shared a tweet with only “this hurts,” that quickly alerted fans that something was happening.

The couple have been together since the Miami Heat’s run in the 2019 NBA Finals. While so far they have been very supportive of each other’s careers and endeavors, their relationship seems to be on unstable ground. Here, check out how much their respective net worths are.

How much is Katya Elise Henry’s net worth?

Elise Henry is an influencer, model, fitness coach and businesswoman. She has her own fitness website, workout apparel, protein and a swimwear line. According to Wealth Pipo, she has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She also has a Youtube Channel with more than 350,000 subscribers, which also helps her make her money.

Tyler Herro’s salary and net worth

According to fritzsports.com, Herro’s net worth is estimated around $5 million. With the Miami Heat, he has a four-year contract worth $17,188,836, meaning he receives yearly on average $4 million. The 22-year-old also has an endorsement with Nike.

Neither Elise Henry or Herro have commented on the situation publicly yet. This haven't been the first scandal surrounding the couple. While Elise Henry was pregnant, there were reports of another infidelity and a rumored breakup.