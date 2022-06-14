After Katya Elise Henry’s social media activity sparked rumors about an alleged infidelity from Tyler Herro. However, the Miami Heat player posted an Instagram post for her birthday which shut down the talk.

Amid the rumors of a cheating scandal, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has shared a sweet birthday message for his girlfriend model, influencer and businesswoman Katya Elise Henry, who is turning 28, on Instagram.

The interaction comes after weeks of rumors about a possible breakup, after Elise Henry seemingly accused him of being unfaithful on social media. On June 4, she posted several references to cheating on her Instagram story and unfollowed Herro on the app.

Since then, the couple have been quiet and there wasn’t any news about the couple, who shared a 10-month baby girl named Zya. Until now and, after all the flutter, it seems like Herro and his girlfriend have put any possible argument behind. Here, check out the message.

Herro to his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry: ‘You’ve been my rock’

Herro took to his Instagram to clear up any rumors about a possible fight between the couple with a heartfelt message to Elise Henry. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you,” he started the post.

“Aint no tellin (sic) where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy,” he wrote, while sharing a photo of both of them with their baby daughter.

Elise Henry didn't like the post (so far) and she started to follow him again, in case you’re wondering. Two weeks ago, Elise Henry shared an image that read “if you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty.” She also shared a tweet with only “this hurts,” which also fueled the rumors.

The couple have been together since the Miami Heat’s run in the 2019 Finals. In public they have always been supportive of each other’s careers and endeavors, as Elise Henry has been seen cheering at the court on several occasions.