The countdown to the final of the 2023 UEFA Champions League is just around the corner and there is only one day left until the long-awaited showdown takes place, as well as the incredible show that Pepsi is preparing.

This time the cup is between Manchester City and Inter. The match will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and thousands of fans will witness the first ever final between these clubs.

Many great artists have participated in the show that takes place before the game. The show starts about half an hour before kick-off and will last only 15 minutes. Anitta, Alesso and Burna Boy were chosen to perform.

Which artists have participated in the UCL Final Show?

Being summoned to open the ceremony of the UCL final is not something common, but many times it is a great goal that artists have. The same happens with the SuperBowl.

Last year it was the turn of the Havana singer to give her best for the spectators and this year there will be three of them who will have the same task.

Here, check out which artists were once part of the UCL final show: