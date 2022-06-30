Uncharted, the adventure movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is coming to a major platform in July. Here, find out where you can watch it.

Uncharted is the latest film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The film directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog, is packed with action and adventure.

Although Holland and Wahlberg are the lead actors, bringing Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan to life, the film has a cast with many fine actors. Antonio Banderas stars as corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada, while Tati Gabrielle plays mercenary leader Jo Braddock and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, a fortune hunter.

It has been quite critically panned by audiences and Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 40 percent rating. But despite that, it has already grossed 401.6 million according to Box Office.

Where to watch 'Uncharted' with Tom Holland

On July 15, Uncharted arrives on the Netflix streaming platform. Very soon we will be able to enjoy this story of adventure, money, action and maybe a little romance.

The plot is about a thief by trade, Nathan Drake, who is recruited by experienced treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a heist job for the duo turns into an obstacle course to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they can find a $5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate's missing brother...but only if they learn to work together.