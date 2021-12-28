With the huge success of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4 is more alive than ever. Here, check out everything that's coming next year, from movies to TV shows.

Upcoming Marvel films and TV shows: Everything that will be released in 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is more alive than ever. After the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it’s been clear that people still want to watch all their beloved superheroes on the big screen and now, with new characters being introduced, fans have plenty to be excited for.

While Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have talked about a new trilogy for Tom Holland’s character, there’s nothing confirmed by either Sony or Marvel yet. However, when we talk about the MCU, we know that the events of ‘No Way Home’ are going to influence what’s going to happen in other movies.

That’s going to be the case especially for the sequel of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as Marvel shared in the new teaser. Other fan favorites such as Thor are going to return to the big screen, and there’s also new TV shows, as Ms. Marvel. Here, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and series to be released in 2022.

Marvel movies and TV shows releasing in 2022

The phase 4 of the MCU will continue with Dr. Strange second solitary fim, although he will seek help from Wanda. Then, the other big film releases are ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever’. In between, fans will also enjoy other TV shows.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022

Ms. Marvel (Series)

Release date: Summer 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022

She Hulk (Series)

Release date: 2022 (specific date not confirmed yet)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Release date: Holiday 2022

Spider-Verse Releases for 2022

Since the Spider-Man films are a collaboration between Sony and Marvel, they are not specifically in the MCU. However, (spoilers), the ‘No Way Home’ movie is connected with Venom. But there’s another villain that’s coming to the Spider-Verse, Morbius. The movie, starring Jared Leto, will be released on January 28, 2022. Also, the sequel of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ will be released on October 7, 2022.