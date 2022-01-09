After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the actor has landed other interesting roles. Here, check out everything Tom Holland will be doing next, from movies to TV shows.

Tom Holland’s career has reached new heights with the recent release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which is a box office smash and a critically acclaimed film. However, the 25-year-old actor has other projects coming soon, which includes other big movies and even series.

Holland has been known since his performance in the Oscar nominated film ‘The Impossible’ in 2012, but he has earned the love of the general public due to his portrayal of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it’s been said the actor will come back at least one more time as Spider-Man, Holland has also starred in films that had nothing to do with the web-slinger, such as ‘Cherry’ and ‘The Devil At All Times’. And he will try to separate himself from Peter Parker with new productions. Here, check out his upcoming movies and TV shows.

Tom Holland’s upcoming movies and TV Shows

Uncharted

Holland will star as Nathan Drake in the video-game film adaptation Uncharted, which will be released on February 18, 2022. He will be accompanied by Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan and Antonio Banderas as the antagonist. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, and the story will follow Drake, a fortune hunter.

Untitled Fred Astaire Biopic (TBD)

Tom Holland will also play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. The movie is still in pre-production, so there’s not much detail about the project yet. Besides the physical resemblance, Holland has also proved he’s a great dancer, which will be key to portraying the American performer.

The Crowded Room

The Spider-Man actor will lead the first season of a new anthology series for AppleTV+, which the streamer explains will focus on "the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness".

In the first season, Holland will play Billy Milligan, who became the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of dissociative identity disorder. The project will be based on Daniel Keyes' biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan. It's release date is set for 2023.

Next Spider-Man trilogy (TBC)

While Marvel and Sony producers have confirmed they are working on a new trilogy with Holland’s character, the actor didn’t want to say if he will be a part of it or not, stating he was “unsure” about it. Kevin Feige said he “will show sometime”.