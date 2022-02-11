The lover's day is coming and the best plan to avoid the traffic jam, large crowds, and noise will always be to enjoy a romantic movie with your beloved one. Here you have the best choices according to the unique features of your Zodiac sign.

Movies are the bridge to a dimension where time does not exist. While our eyes are focused on the tale exposed on the screen nothing else matters. If this is possible to happen on a common day, imagine the environment that can be created through a film on special occasions such as Valentine's Day.

Which is the best plan to spend an unforgettable Lover's day? Maybe noise and chaos caused by large crowds are not a good option to share a special moment with your beloved one. It is better to enjoy an intimate celebration to bond.

Also, to enjoy Valentine's Day it is not necessary a big budget. It is perfectly possible to have a memorable day without focusing on material things. So sharing moments is the ultimate priceless experience, like watching a good romantic movie, for example. Is there any way to choose the right film to watch in Saint Valentine's? Yes taking into consideration your zodiac sign compatibility such as this list created by Spoiler Bolavip writer Rocio Sirimarco.

The best movies to watch depending on your sun sign

Aries - 10 Things I Hate About You. This sign is full of pride and fire. Usually, they are independent people that like to follow their paths and rules. Just as the main characters of this movie. An ideal match for these passionate people.

Taurus - No Reservations. Lovers of an exquisite lifestyle. These people enjoy top experiences such as a first category trip or a gourmet meal. That is why this Catherine Zeta-Jones film perfectly fits them: delicious dishes and desserts are constantly shown.

Gemini - Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist. Ideas and knowledge are basic for this sign's people. Before any other kind of experience, Geminis love the exchange of thoughts to bond deeply with others. The proposed film would be really enjoyable as it is based on a book, the cradle of all ideas.

Cancer - Dear John. A bucket of emotions: that is this sign about. An aquatic one for whom is really easy to connect with other people's feelings and sensations. Dear John will make the Cancers thrill as it is a passionate love story.

Leo - La La Land. The stage is Leos' favorite place. They love to shine bright and steal others' attention. Just as it happens in this tale starred by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling: two artists that search the way to claim their place in the world of entertainment. Furthermore, the soundtrack will make them dance and sing all night long.

Virgo - Pride & Prejudice. Detail-lover persons, with similarities with the Geminis. They will enjoy everything related to a well-told story. People born under Virgo's sign will relish this film based on Jane Austen's novel.

Libra - Amelie. Ruled by Venus, Libras are idealistic people, that seek perfection and try to preserve beauty above all. So this French love story, spoken with the exquisite language of love, could be the best choice for them.

Scorpio - Newness. The king of intensity. The Scorpios prioritize passion in everything they do. So a story such as Newness could make them feel identified as the main characters always seek more passionate love experiences.

Sagittarius - Midnight in Paris. If there is a member of the Zodiac sings family with a passion for traveling and learning about new cultures it is Sagittarius. Then Woody Allen's film will definitely entertain them as is full of cultural references everywhere while a love tale is told.

Capricorn - Closer. The realistic ones. There is no space for fantasy in a story made for Capricorns. So Valentine's Day may not be their favorite date but a movie like Closer could make them feel empathy as the main characters do not live a conventional love story.

Aquarius - Her. Creativity could be this sign's name as they are people with an infinite desire of being originals and uniques. So, this movie starred by Joaquin Phoenix fits perfectly for them: (spoiler alert) could you imagine a human falling in love with a virtual intelligence being?

Pisces - The Bridges of Madison County. Last but not least as these people are the true lovers of Valentine's Day. Then, an intense well-played love story as the one starred by Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep will be their favorite moment of the celebration.