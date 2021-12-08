The Ecuadorian international crashed into a taxi in the capital of Valladolid during the early morning hours. A breathalyzer test done on Plata at the scene produced an alcohol level two times higher than the permitted amount.

Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata, 21, is thanking his lucky stars that a car crash in Spain has not killed anyone after the Ecuadorian international was caught driving under the influence of alcohol at around 6 in the morning. Plata hit a taxi and his car flipped over to its side on the sidewalk according to AS in Spain.

Two people were injured, a man of 41 years of age and a woman of 37 years of age who were inside the taxi when the crash occurred. Plata was administered a breathalyzer test and the result was two-times the permitted amount. Plata’s team Real Valladolid has issued a statement regarding the matter calling Plata’s actions “deplorable”.

Both victims have been taken to the Clinica Universitario Hospital to treat their injuries. Gonzalo Plata is on loan at Valladolid from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Images have surfaced of Plata’s white car on its side on the sidewalk and Valladolid have communicated that they will look into the matter internally along with whatever the proper authorities determine with regards to Plata. Gonzalo Plata has played well for Valladolid since arriving on loan and this is a huge stain on an otherwise solid loan spell for the young winger.

Plata has yet to issue a statement and further investigation have reported that both the man and woman in the taxi are in good health despite the collision. Gonzalo Plata was one of the breakout players of the 2021 Copa America and his stock on the Ecuadorian national team had been rising as well.