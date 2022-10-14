Vincent Van Gogh needs no introduction. World-renowned actors have brought the painter to life in multiple successful, big-budget productions. Here, check out how to see the best adaptations of the life of the post-impressionist artist.

Van Gogh adaptations: Which are the best films about the painter?

Vincent Van Gogh was one of the most versatile, talented and recognized painters in the world. He is currently one of the artists with the best-selling works on the market and as time went by his life was consolidated as a work of art in itself. Multiple adaptations about him and his intimate relationships were taken to the big screen.

Some of them became some of the most successful productions in the industry and the actors who participated in them have won major awards for their performances. Like Willem Dafoe, who played Vincent and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama.

His most recognized works served as inspirations for many other artists. Recently, his painting Sunflowers (which is in the National Gallery) was in the news, because two environmental activists from Just Stop Oil vandalized the sketch as a sign of protest for the British government to stop new oil and gas projects.

What are the best movies about Van Gogh?

1. Loving Vincent (2017)

France, 1981. Before his death, the artist Vincent Van Gogh left a letter for his brother Theo and the task of delivering it to him falls to young Armand Roulin, son of Van Gogh's personal letter carrier. After discovering that Theo died shortly after his brother, Armand travels to the village where Van Gogh took his own life to look for another possible recipient of the letter.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. At Eternity's Gate (2018)

The Dutch Post-Impressionist painter, Van Gogh, moved in 1886 to France, where he lived for a time meeting members of the avant-garde including Paul Gauguin. A time when he painted the spectacular masterpieces that are recognizable around the world today.

Available on Freevee.

3. The Eyes of Van Gogh (2005)

After the disastrous months spent with Gauguin in the yellow house in Arles, Vincent van Gogh, in desperate search for a cure from attacks that increasingly plague him, voluntarily enters an insane asylum.

4. Vincent y Theo (1990)

Vincent Van Gogh's works, now universally recognized as masterpieces, were ignored during his lifetime, despite his brother Theo's efforts to promote them. With financial decline, the painter's metal health deteriorated.

Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

5. Van Gogh: Painted with Words (2010)

Dramatic documentary presented by Alan Yentob, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Van Gogh. Every word spoken by the actors belongs to the letters Van Gogh sent to his younger brother Theo and others around him. The result is a complex, sophisticated and civilized portrait of a tormented man; Van Gogh's story told in his own words.

Available on BritBox via Amazon Prime Video.

6. Van Gogh (1991)

The film of the last months of the painter's life and art. Shortly before his death, Vincent Van Gogh visits Paris, quarrels with his brother Theo, belittles his own art and achievements, and ends up dancing in a brothel.

Available on Kanopy and MUBI.

7. Lust for Life (1956)

A biography of the painter Vincent Van Gogh, focusing on his relationship with his brother, who offered him moral and financial support. It shows the artist tortured by his own genius and his obsession with painting.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Loving Vincent: The Impossible Dream (2019)

One year after Vincent van Gogh's death, letter carrier Roulin asks his son Armand to personally deliver Van Gogh's last letter to his brother, Theo, after his previous attempts to send it to him had failed.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.