After the Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 finale, fans of the show await for the three-part reunion (which will air next week). While viewers finally got to see how the whole Scandoval went down, Ariana Madix is already past it with a new boyfriend.

The 37-year-old broke up with her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval in early March after learning of his affair with their co-star (and Madix’ best friend) Raquel Leviss. But, now, according to People Magazine, she is “falling in love” with Daniel Wei.

During the first week of May, Madix and Wei were seen at a Yankees game together and also shopping, according to pictures obtained by Page Six. But who is Daniel Wei and how long have they been together? Here’s all we know about their relationship.

Who is Ariana Madix’s new boyfriend Daniel Wei?

Per JustJared, Wei is a fitness trainer and he majored in Computer Science and earned a secondary degree in Business while minoring in Math. The first time they were spotted together was during the first weekend of Coachella in April.

However, according to a source close to Madix, the pair “met in Mexico at a mutual friend’s wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond,” the insider told People Magazine.

Apparently, Wei lives in New York City, but “they’ve been able to make it work,” per the source. “It’s happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they’re having fun, and she’s happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy,” People reports.