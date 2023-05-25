In the past 10 years, Vanderpump Rules has grown in popularity making its cast members famous personalities of TV. Of course, Season 10 has been one of the most dramatic installments of the show after Tom Sandoval cheated long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss.

The show started as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which Lisa Vanderpump was a cast member. It follows her and all the actors, singers and models working as waiters and bartenders in her different restaurants.

Of course, now that’s not the case, as all of them has created their own career paths, which include writing books, starting their new businesses and more. With some original members gone, the 2023 cast of the Vanderpump Rules is pretty different from the start. So, how much do they make per Season? Check out what we know about their salaries and net worths.

Vanderpump Rules cast 2023: Earnings and salaries

Lisa Vanderpump is, undoubtly, the most rich cast member of the show. She would make $500,000 per season and has a net worth of $90 million. She also happens to be executive producer of the series. With her husband, according to In Touch, she not only owns SUR but 36 restaurants around the world.

The rest of the cast members, reportedly make around $25,000 per episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, reported in 2020 that the “core cast” earns that salary, after negotiations in 2017 and 2018.

Per InStyle, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney will all earn around $25,000 per episode. However, it’s unclear how much does Tom Scwhartz earns as he wasn’t an OG cast member. Here are all their reported net worths, per different reports:

Tom Sandoval

Salary: $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: $4 million

Scheana Shay

Salary: $10,000- $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: $500,000

Tom Schwartz

Salary: ~$10,000 – $25,000 per episode

Net worth: $4 million

Katie Maloney

Salary: ~$10,000 – $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: $500,000

Ariana Madix

Salary: ~$10,00 – $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: $1 million

James Kennedy

Salary: $10,000 – $25,000 per episode

Net worth: $1 million

Lala Kent

Salary: $10,000 – $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: 2 million