The first part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion aired last night (Wednesday, May 24) and the Internet had many thoughts about it. The first winner of the event was DJ James Kennedy, as he called out Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with his ex-fiancé Raquel Levis.

Kennedy was asked by host Andy Cohen if he was “the number one guy in the group” after the so-called Scandoval. “Well, it’s not hard to compete when I’m working with Schwartz and a clown,” he replied. From then on, they were in a constant exchange of heated words and insults, with Kennedy calling Sandoval a “worm with a mustache.”

There was even a moment in which things got tense, with the two men threatening each other with physical violence. Sandoval argued against Madix’s claim that he and Kennedy were “like brothers,” which led up to Kennedy getting up from his seat and approaching him. So, what do Twitter think of the Vanderpump Rules reunion?

Twitter loves James: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans loved all James’ reactions, especially when he couldn’t stay in his chair despite Cohen insisting on that several times. Remember that the reunion will be split into three parts, and the second will air next Wednesday. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: