Actors on Actors is one of the most anticipated series of the year, which is generated by Variety Media with PBS SoCal. The program is a season-long series of interviews with stars from all levels of the entertainment industry.

The show debuted in 2014 and continues to be made annually. The first actors to participate in the project were Benedict Cumberbatch, who had just released The Imitation Game, along with Edward Norton, who had starred in Birdman.

Each season contains about three interviews per episode and currently 17 editions have already taken place. The latest episode to premiere on the popular medium was with Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal, who were paired for their work on Stars at Noon and Aftersun.

Which stars have been matched for Variety’s Actors on Actors series?

All fans are usually attentive to the pairings of actors, due to the fact that on many occasions there have been long-awaited crossovers. This year something similar will happen, as Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo will be together.

The actresses shared a lot of time together when they were filming the first seasons of Grey’s Antomy, until Heigl left and rumors began to circulate. Here, check out the full list of paired actors: