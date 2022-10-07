Velma is one of the most beloved and well-known characters of the Scooby-Doo franchise. Over time she has been able to conquer thousands of viewers with the great adventures she has had with her friends and her gang. Here we tell you all about the new animated series for adults about her.

Velma is the new HBO Max bet that will arrive in a few months. The iconic character that has captivated many generations is ready to return to the small screen with a renewed style. Undoubtedly we will see a new Velma Dinkley and it will be nothing like what we already know. Based on this, multiple criticisms have arisen due to the change of ethnicity that she was given in the series.

The Office actress Mindy Kaling made reference to what has been said about the character and her skin color. During NYC Comic-Con, she stated "I hope you noticed that my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don't care". Several other actors and co-stars came to her defense. "Not the classic Velma I was always thinking of", she warned in an interview.

The production company has already shared the first teaser of what the series will be like and announced who will make up the voice cast. The new material, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise, will be aimed at an adult audience, as it will have scenes with violence and will discuss topics not suitable for children. Her old gang mates (Shaggy, Daphne and Fred) will also keep her company in this new adventure-filled journey.

Who are the cast members of Velma?

Mindy Kaling, known for her work on The Office, will play Velma Dinkley. Constance Wu (from Hustlers) will voice Daphne, Sam Richardson (from Ted Lasso) will play Shaggy and Glenn Howerton (from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) will play Fred. On Thursday, September 6, it was announced what the characters will look like and, as in the case of the leading lady, they will have ethnic characteristics in common with those who play them.

There are several other stars that will be part of the voice cast but it has not yet been revealed what roles they will be playing in the new production. Here is a list of all the remaining actors:

Jane Lynch

Wanda Sykes

Russell Peters

Melissa Fumero

Stephen Root

Gary Cole

Ken Leung

Cherry Jones

Frank Welker

Weird Al Yankovic

Fortune Feimster

Yvonne Orji

Sarayu Blue

Nicole Byer

Ming-Na Wen

Shay Mitchell

Debby Ryan

Kulap Vilaysak

Karl-Anthony Town

Velma: What will the series be about?

Velma is the upcoming adult comedy that will delve into the origins of the character, who throughout the development of the Scooby-Doo franchise has been the mastermind behind the "mystery gang" since the original cartoon. According to HBO Max, "This original and humorous twist unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers".

Velma: When will the episodes arrive?

The first season will feature 10 episodes and will have Charlie Grandy as showrunner. The series will arrive on HBO Max over the course of 2023 and will look to repeat the success of the adult animated series about Harley Quinn that is also on the streaming platform.