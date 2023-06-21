Veronika Rajek became famous worldwide thanks to his ‘connection’ with Tom Brady. The model shocked social media last December when she traveled to watch the quarterback in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

She wore Brady’s jersey and said: “I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing show.”

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, Rajek also made headlines and became a favorite to be his new girlfriend with Reese Witherspoon or Kim Kardashian. Now, in a shocking turn of events, she had a big accident in Italy.

Veronika Rajek had an accident: What happened to Tom Brady’s alleged girlfriend?

Veronika Rajek confirmed she suffered a massive accident in Milan. The model explained to her fans that she bought some ice cream at a famous store and, while riding an e-scooter, fell with her face on the ground.

“I went to Gelato La Romana (my fave Italian ice cream), for my usual crepe and ice cream. After I finished, I opened the city Lime e-scooter and hopped on, crossed the road through city tram rails and after that I just remember white pedestrian cross walk and my face kissing the street asphalt.”

Rajek had to be taken to the hospital and she’s now in stable condition, but with many bruises on her face. She couldn’t move for almost five minutes after the accident and lost two teeth.

According to the model, the combination of grease and paint on the street made the tires slip and, as a consequence, she lost control of the vehicle. Veronika Rajek suffered a concussion and was bleeding from teeth, hands and knees. She also reported severe pain on her head and neck.