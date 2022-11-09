It's time to celebrate and honor all veterans of the armed forces! On Friday, November 11, the streets will be painted the color of the flag, but just in case you're in doubt about what to do or what will be open. Here, check out the essentials, such as whether or not banks will remain open.

We are just two days away from celebrating Veterans Day and preparations have already begun. If you're still not sure what to do or how to spend the day, Paramount+ is offering new subscribers 30 days free using promo code BRAVO and will be releasing a specially selected carousel with several titles celebrating the men and women of the armed forces.

The commemorative date dates back to World War I, known as The Great War. The observance is a federal holiday and celebrations are always held on the same day, but when it falls on a weekday, many events may take place the weekend before or after. Some parades and big events will be taking place. Also some restaurants will be offering free meals.

In case you are preparing a big party, a gift or just a barbecue to celebrate the day with your friends and family, here you can check which stores and businesses will be open during November 11 and which brands are giving discounts for veterans' loved ones.

Will the banks be open on Veterans Day 2022?

Most banks and credit unions will be closed on Friday, November 11, although some bank branches inside supermarkets may be operating regularly during the holiday. It is best to call ahead to avoid an unnecessary trip to the location.

In the event that your local bank is closed, you will still be able to access the mobile banking application and in-vehicle ATMs during Veterans Day. Transactions may take a little longer than usual to process due to the vacation.