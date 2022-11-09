The United States will commemorate Veterans Day on November 11th. Here, check out how many Veterans are in the country as of 2022, as well as other data.

Veterans Day is a national holiday which commemorates those who have served in the US military, and to pay respects for all of them, including their families and friends. It’s a federal holiday, as well as a bank holiday and, in most states, a state holiday.

The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, and it started as a day to commemorate those who died in World War I on Nov. 11, 1919, on the first anniversary of the end of the Great War. It became a national holiday in 1938.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day in order to account for all veterans in all wars. Here, check out some data about the Veteran population in the United States.

Veteran Population in the US in numbers (2022)

The Veteran population in the United States is estimated to be from 16.5 million (according to the U.S. Census Bureau data in 2021) to 19 million, according to Pew Research from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The veteran population in the country represents less than the 10% of all the adult population in America.

Of those, per the US Census Bureau, 1.7 million are female veterans. In numbers, the veterans of 75 years of age or older represent 24,4 percent. Meanwhile, 8,2% of veterans were younger than age 35 in 2021.

The majority of veterans were from the Vietnam War, but that demographic is changing per population models from the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to estimates, in 2021 there were 5.9 veterans who served during Vietnam, while 7.8 million veterans served in the Gulf War era, which spans from August 1990 through the present.