Veterans Day is commemorated on November 11 of each year to honor those who have served the country. Here, check out if the US Postal Service will be open this Friday or not.

Since 1919, Americans honor and pay respect to all the men and women who have served on Veterans Day. First called “Armistice Day,” this holiday is celebrated on November 11, as it was first intended to honor those who died during World War I. Now, it honors all veterans of all wars, and it’s a federal holiday.

In the United States, according to the data from the Department of Veteran Affairs, there are 19 million veterans. Meanwhile, per data from the Census Bureau, almost 2 million veterans are female. The veterans represent less than 10% of the adult population in the US.

This year, November 11 falls on Friday, and there’s confusion around whether stores will be open or not, as well as the Post Office. Check out here if the service will be open on Veterans Day.

Does the mail run on Veterans Day?

No, the US Postal Service won’t be open on Friday, November 11 as it observes Veterans Day. Post Offices won’t be working that day, while the Postal Service won’t deliver regular mail or packages.

The Postal Service observes 11 official holidays annually, including Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day. While the facilities will be closed on Friday, some services will be available online 24/7.

If you have an account on USPS.com, you can order stamps, print shipping labels, order boxes and other mail supplies, and request package pickups. Also, you can buy stamps on supermarket and other stores open on some federal holidays.