Veterans Day is just hours away and it will soon be celebrated in style. The streets will be painted in the colors of the flag and citizens will be able to enjoy a free afternoon. Here, check out what phrases you can say to veterans:

Veterans Day is the commemorative date where all citizens pay tribute to veterans who have served in the armed forces of the United States and for that reason the streets of the cities are filled with flags, colors and respect. New York organizes the largest parade in their honor in the country, together with the United War Veterans Council.

The origins of the November 11 celebrations date back to the Treaty of Versalle in France and the agreement made between the United Nations and Germany seven months before it became official. During the Great War, the countries decided to give a temporary cease-fire and for that reason, it is considered to be the end of the "war to end all wars". Decades later, Armistice Day continues to be celebrated.

It usually falls during mid-week and working days, so it can be confusing as to what stays open and what does not. As it is a national and federal holiday, banks and schools will not be operating normally, as well as other services such as the post office. While stores and retail businesses will have their own schedules, you can check here for all the information.

Veterans Day 2022: What are the best phrases to say to a veteran?

It is normal to see various signs, banners and phrases written during Veterans Day parades. One of the most popular phrases dedicated to former combatants is "Thank you for your service", but in case you want to thank them and do not know what to say. Here are some words of respect you can give them:

Thank you for serving our country and protecting our freedoms. Today and every day I am grateful for your sacrifices.

Thanks for our freedom always.

Thank you so much for your sacrifices. You are loved and prayed for everyday.

To all my brothers and sisters, thank you for your service.

We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.

Those who live in freedom will always be grateful to those who helped preserve it.

Thinking of you on Veterans Day, and thanking you for all you did for our country.

There are also some great phrases that have been said by different figures throughout history that you can use to say to a veteran of the U.S. armed forces: