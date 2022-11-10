Veterans Day is not only a federal holiday, but also a commemorative date that honors veterans who served in the Air Force. For that reason, several food chains and restaurants will be offering veterans and their families various discounts and free meals. Here, check out all the information.

Veterans Day is just a day away and preparations for the big day will soon begin. There are many options to celebrate the occasion in a big way, such as a big party or even attending one of the biggest and most important parades in the country, the one organized by the City of New York together with the United War Veterans Council.

The commemorative date dates back to World War I, known as The Great War. The observance is a federal holiday and celebrations are always held on the same day, but when it falls on a weekday, many events may take place the weekend before or after. Some parades and big events will be taking place. Also some restaurants will be offering free meals.

During the course of November 11, some restaurants and food chains joined in a new initiative for a few years now: they give away meals to veterans and offer great discounts for the families of former combatants who served the country in the armed forces. Here, check out all the places that have joined the cause:

2022 Veterans Day Free Meals: