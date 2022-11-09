The United States will honor Veterans Day on November 11th, 2022. Here, check out the history of this holiday, and why it used to be called Armistice Day.

Every November 11, the United States commemorates Veterans Day to honor and pay respect to all the men and women who have served in the US military with courage. Here, check out the history of this holiday.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 19 million veterans in the country (2021). The majority of the veterans, per their population estimates, are from the Gulf War Era (August 1990-present), followed by Vietnam (Nov 1, 1955 – Apr 30, 1975).

The Veterans Day is a federal holiday, as well as a bank holiday and it could be confusing knowing what stores open or not. Before being called Veterans Day, this federal holiday was known as the Armistice Day. Check out why it changed its name.

Why was the name changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day

Veterans Day was first called “Armistice Day” because it started as a way to commemorate those who died during World War I. It was first celebrated on November 11, 1919, exactly on the first anniversary of the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany that went into effect “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” The Great War, however, officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919.

The original concept of the holiday, proclaimed by President Wilson, was for a day observed with parades and public meetings, as well as a brief suspension of business. It became a legal national holiday in 1938, and it was focused solely on honoring veterans of World War I.

However, after World War II, the 83rd Congress amended the Act of 1938 to change the word “Armistice” to “Veterans.” The change was approved on June 1, 1954 and the holiday was now to honor American veterans of all wars.