Victoria Beckham is not only one of the most remembered singers of the 90s, thanks to her time in the iconic girl group Spice Girls, but she is also one of the most influential fashion designers in the industry.

The 49-year-old star has become a trend again this week after David Beckham‘s docu-series was released on Netflix two days ago, which has now become the most-watched production worldwide and in the United States.

It has generated a lot of discussion, as well as showing his more sensitive and honest side in the interviews he gave for the highly anticipated documentary. Here, check out how much fortune Posh Spice currently has…

What is Victoria Beckham’s net worth?

Victoria Caroline Adams, known as Victoria Beckham after her marriage to the soccer player David Beckham, is not only one of the most stylish artists but also ranks among the wealthiest in the industry.

The businesswoman has a fortune of $450 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth. Many reports claim that she used to earn $75 million a year as a member of the Spice Girls when the band was at its peak.

It was also estimated that her wedding with the footballer cost nearly $825,000 in 1999. Between her fashion brand and David’s image rights, it appears that the family made profits of $24.3 million between 2016 and 2017.