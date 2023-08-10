Finally, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has a date, a streaming platform and a luxury artist who will be providing music on the catwalks. Despite the years of absence of the event, it will return more renewed than ever.

Her return was met with mixed reviews, especially after the scandal involving several of the show’s executive producers. Many stars passed through the stage and not all of them were models.

Taylor Swift was one of them. The 33-year-old singer was the one who stole the show during the 2013 edition and sang some of her best-known classics, such as I Knew You Were Trouble and Style.

Which singer will perform at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour?

Doja Cat is the first artist confirmed to headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the documentary and fashion show produced by Amazon Prime Video. The rapper will debut her new music on the runway.

According to Variety, Doja’s performance, which will take place on September 26, will include a series of looks she collaborated on with the brand.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer confessed “Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel that message through this look”.