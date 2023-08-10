At the beginning of the year it was announced that the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would return to the ring, after several years of absence, and would bring with it some important changes.

The event, which will take place on September 26, was renamed Victoria’s Secret World Tour. This is due to the new change that the executive producers planned for the brand and what it means for the people.

It was also confirmed that Doja Cat will be the main artist, who will present her new music on the catwalk, while wearing some of the looks she designed herself together with the luxury lingerie brand.

How to watch the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 online

The iconic fashion, model and artist event will take place on Tuesday, September 26th and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. This time, the format has changed and will be a documentary style, which will mix the runway along with interviews.

One of the most popular editions was in 2013, when Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy performed on stage. They both sang their most iconic hits and even managed to sing together My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up).