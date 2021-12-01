Police released footage of the horrible incident which took place last August where three robbers tried to steal the 23-year-old’s Mercedes by using a silver baseball bat.

Gabriel arrived at Arsenal in 2020 and almost immediately has made an impact on the pitch, playing 23 games last season and already has 10 games under his belt this season in the Premier League. Gabriel would win various player of the month awards in his first season with the Gunners.

While life could not be better on the pitch, off of it, things got scary in August as Gabriel almost became the victim of a car theft. The violent episode occurred when the Brazilian defender was returning home with a friend when they were intercepted by a masked man with a silver bat that demanded the soccer player’s keys, phone and watch.

Gabriel was quick to react by jabbing the robber in the face and scuffling with the would-be thief, grabbing his hat. The robber, who has been identified as Abderaham Muse, ran away with his two accomplices.

Who is Abderaham Muse, the masked thief who tried to rob Arsenal defender Gabriel?

Abderaham Muse is 26 years old and hails from Tottenham, North London, and has a history of arrests going back to 2009. Muse’s crimes stem from possession of a weapon to a heroin charge. Muse was sentenced to five years in prison after DNA was used from his hat that Gabriel took during their scuffle to link him to the attempted robbery.

The video showed how Gabriel parked his Mercedes in his garage before stepping out with friend Rodrigo Tavares. The robbers then come into the scene and Gabriel holds his hands up and removes his watch and holds it out for the robbers to take, along with his car keys. At one point the robbers return only for Gabriel to grab a hold of Muse before Muse takes a swipe with the bat and runs off.

“No injuries were suffered but a great deal of shock was caused. They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves.” Martin Lewis, the prosecuting lawyer, told Harrow Crown Court.