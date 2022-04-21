The former heavyweight boxing champion was being antagonized by a fellow passenger while waiting for the JetBlue plane to take off.

Video | Mike Tyson beats on a passenger who bothered him while waiting for their plane to take off: MEMES and Reactions

If there is one person you don’t want to antagonize its boxing legend Mike Tyson. An idiotic passenger learned that full well on Wednesday evening on a plane set to take off from San Francisco to Florida.

According to TMZ, Mike Tyson hit the man repeatedly in the face causing him to bleed while his buddies were filming the man bothering the retired boxer turned actor after Tyson gave the man a selfie. The passenger was “extremely intoxicated” according to reports as he asked Tyson for a selfie and then continued to try to make small talk with the boxing legend who wanted no part of the conversation.

On social media Tyson’s actions may have been blunt but the response has been on his side, too often celebrities need to deal with unruly people, in this case the man “challenged” Tyson to a fight and got what should have been expected.

Mike Tyson beats man on plane social media reacts

According to reports the man was sitting behind Tyson and while very intoxicated actually got his selfie with Iron Mike. Then it went downhill as the man refused to leave Tyson alone, saying incoherent things to Tyson who was looking ahead ignoring the man.

According to TMZ Tyson did tell the man to “relax” and leave him alone, the man continued, even pointing his finger at Tyson and his friends who were filming. It was then that Tyson lost control and got up and hit the man repeatedly all to the dismay of his friends and those on board.

One passenger even tried to restrain Tyson who was hitting the slumped man in his chair. Afterward the video shows the victim with a bloody face and Tyson reportedly removed himself from the plane. The man received medical attention and contacted the police while Mike Tyson has yet to address the issue.

On social media Tyson got almost a resounding defense from many celebrities and personalities. Just don’t mess with Tyson.