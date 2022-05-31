Rapper Bad Bunny attended the match between Los Cangrejeros de Santurce and Los Gigantes de Carolina for the Puerto Rico's basketball league and decide to provide some commentary. Here, check it out.

Singer, rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny isn’t afraid of taking risks and trying new things. He has proven it by breaking the gender norms with his clothing or exploring new genres for his music, and now it seems he also has an interest in being a sports commentator.

The ‘Callaita’ singer surprised fans on social media after taking the mic to narrate a basketball game between Los Cangrejeros de Santurce and Los Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico’s National Superior Basketball (BSN) league on Monday.

Bad Bunny has been public for his love for Los Cangrejeros, and last year, he was named co-owner alongside his manager Noah Assad and the vice president of Rimas Music Entertainment Jonathan Miranda.

Watch Bad Bunny’s comments for Basketball game

To comment the game, which ended up with a score 110-104 in favor of Los Cangrejeros, Bad Bunny joined Kefrén Velázquez and Xiomara Ríos. He also took the opportunity to talk about his love for the NBA, saying that he was a fan of the late Kobe Bryant.

In the clip below you can hear him narrate a buzzer beater from Gian Clavel. “Gian Clavel with a three pointer, no, no, what a play!” he screams. While he admitted he wasn’t a good basketball player himself, he certainly can give a shot as narrator.