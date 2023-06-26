Jimmy Butler was one of the key players for the Miami Heat to reach the playoffs and travel a long and stormy road to the 2023 NBA Finals, but he has not let the loss against the Nuggets get him down, in the offseason Jimmy is having fun with Neymar and other friends.

But after the party’s over Jimmy Butler should be back in action and it’s likely he’ll have a couple of new teammates for the 2023-2024 NBA season where the Miami Heat will be contenders again.

On the other hand Neymar Jr does not look sad after his buddy Messi signed with MLS side Inter Miami, so far he supports Messi and it is expected that at some point in the coming years they will play together again.

The video that shows Jimmy Butler with Neymar singing

Jimmy Butler and Neymar were recently seen together at a party singing one of Justin Bieber’s most popular songs, Love Yourself, apparently they’ve known each other for a while and this probably isn’t the first time they’ve been out partying.

Neymar usually visits the United States to attend big events, concerts and private parties, recently he attended the Miami GP where he was photographed with other celebrities.