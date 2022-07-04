The 38-year-old hot dog eating machine claimed his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title while having to take down an intruder in a Darth Vader mask.

For the 15th time, talking Ric Flair numbers now, Joey Chestnut of Vallejo, California won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, munching on 63 hot dogs and winning the contest 15 out of 16 times that he has participated. Chestnut began participating in the competition way back in 2007 and earned the nickname “Jaws” due to his impressive eating.

The contest took place in New York at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Brooklyn and saw Chestnut battle a ruptured tendon in his leg to win the title. Geoffrey Esper finished in second place with 47 and a half hot dogs and buns consumed.

During the festivities a man jumped on stage with a Darth Vader mask and held up a sign right by the side of Chestnut, but the eventual champion made short work of the intruder.

Joey Chestnut takes down man in Darth Vader mask

Joey Chestnut was eating a hot dog when a man in a Darth Vader mask jumped ahead of Chestnut and pulled out a sign, the 38-year-old looked at the man and took him down by the neck as security took the intruder away.

No information has been provided yet as to who the man was and why he felt the need to jump on stage with a “Expose Mithfield's Death Star” sign. The incident did little to sway the fans who continued to cheer as Chestnut won yet another contest.