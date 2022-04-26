In a video released by TMZ the former heavyweight boxer could be seen on his phone laughing after hitting Melvin Townsend III, who has a history of encounters with the law.

Mike Tyson was not having it when Melvin Townsend III began to bother him onboard a JetBlue flight to San Francisco. Melvin Townsend III apparently had requested a selfie with the former knockout king, but after Tyson had complied, the 36-year-old Florida man continued to chat with Tyson and make noises to the dismay of the former champion.

After being egged on by his friends who were filming the incident Townsend III began to make jokes about “they should have never given you money”, referring to the Dave Chappelle Rick James sketch, after a few minutes of this Tyson snapped and punched Townsend III repeatedly in his seat.

The incident left Townsend III bleeding and Tyson left the plane by police escort. Days later Townsend III hired a legal team to defend himself from the backlash of the incident. Tyson’s rep team have stated that Townsend III threw water bottle at Tyson and that started the incident.

Mike Tyson laughs it up and takes selfie with fan after punching Melvin Townsend III

A new video published by TMZ shows Tyson moments after leaving the plane surrounded by police laughing on his cellphone. After talking on his phone, the former boxer turned comedian posed for a picture with a fan and continued about his night.

Tyson’s representation issued a statement to CNN about the matter, “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,”

While Townsend III hired lawyer Matt Morgan of Morgan & Morgan to defend himself from the incident as Morgan stated that Townsend III was just an “excited fan”.

Townsend III appeared heavily intoxicated during the original footage and has a long history with run-ins with the law, which include possession of Oxycodone, grand theft, burglary, trafficking of stolen property, and fraud.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the matter and no other information on the case has been made available.

