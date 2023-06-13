There is still a lot to clarify on the matter of what were going to be the new Twitch policies that actually went against their streamers and benefited no one else but them, but in the end they had to back down due to pressure.

It’s likely that some streamers will switch to a new platform like Kick since it’s rumored that Twitch at one point or another will approve controversial policies that they themselves decided to leave behind for a while.

Streamers are getting tempting offers from different fronts to leave Twitch but they will if other big streamers make the first move, so far Twitch wants to ban multi-platform streaming.

Which streamer asked Twitch’s creative director to try to ban him?

It all happened during a live, the streamer Harris Heller was doing his live when Seth Hendrix (creative director) entered the chat, Heller noticed and after talking a couple of things with Hendrix he wanted to ban

Apparently nothing happened, Harris Heller still keeps his Twitch account alive and without issues, but other streamers thought the idea was great and the comment went viral since the end of the live.