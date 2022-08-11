Vince Gilligan referred to the possibility of creating a game of the acclaimed AMC and Netflix series Breaking Bad, which could arrive in a format similar to that of GTA. Here we tell you all about what the director said.

Breaking Bad could reach another level with the new idea proposed to the director and creator of the acclaimed series, Vince Gilligan. Many times the stories of video games take another form and end up in films and all kinds of audiovisual content, as has happened with Uncharted, whose production had Tom Holland in the skin of Nathan Drake.

In the event that the fans' dream comes true and the series ends up in a video game, there is a lot of material to adapt, which raises the question of what it will cover and in what format. Although it would not be the first time that the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman would be in the gamer market, since they tried to adapt it for a virtual reality game for PlayStation.

Also available for a short time was a mobile game called Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, in which players had to advance in a story in which they gradually became drug trafficking leaders and developed their own Heisenberg-style empire.

Breaking Bad will have a new game?

Vince Gilligan noted on the Inside the Gilliverse podcast that he thought about making a game in the series more than once. "I don't usually play video games but how could I not know Grand Theft Auto. I remember saying to the two gentlemen who originally said yes to Breaking bad, 'Who has the rights to Grand Theft Auto, can't you have it as a module, can there be one like Breaking Bad?' It still makes sense", he noted.

He also confirmed that there will not be a new game for the time being, as it is a development that takes quite some time and work. "We don't have enough energy to make it work. I wouldn't waste my breath waiting for a video game", Vince assured. Although he did not rule out the possibility that in the future this idea becomes a reality, which would be practically a gift for the fans who follow them since the beginning of the franchise, which already has other materials, such as Better Call Saul.