Vince McMahon, the now former WWE CEO, announced his retirement after the big scandal that leaked a month ago. Here we tell you what the businessman said in his last goodbye to the company.

Vince McMahon is considered one of the most important tycoons and businessmen in the industry but it all went down the drain after having multiple problems with different women. His first accusations, which at the time were not investigated, began in 1992, when Rita Chatterton, made public a complaint of rape against him.

Earlier this month the CEO reportedly paid $3M to avoid strong accusations against him. Just hours before the start of SmackDown and eight days before WWE SummerSlam, the 77-year-old businessman announced that he would no longer be part of the famous World Wrestling Entertainment company.

The chaos began after the Wall Street Journal published that he allegedly paid millions of dollars in secret money to women to prevent them from reporting him for sexual misconduct. This happened in April, after McMahons was forced to resign as chairman and CEO and the company's board of directors began an investigation into the alleged million-dollar payment to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. Three months later, he made (or was made to make) a final career decision.

Vince McMahon: Confirmed his retirement after years in the company's power and severe accusations

Following the announcement of his retirement on social media, mass confusion set in in Boston, according to Wrestling Inc. It's still unclear what the decision would mean for the creative plans for tonight's show, as well as the week leading up to the PPV.

As the media approached backstage, one WWE Hall of Famer was stunned by the news, as both McMahon and former head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis were revealed to have been removed from their positions.

"As I approach 77 years of age, I feel it's time to retire as WWE's Chairman and CEO. Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, amaze you and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for contributing mightily to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our superstars and employees past and present for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us to come into their homes every week and be their entertainment of choice. As a majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders and board of directors for their guidance and support over the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together", read Vince McMahon's statement that caught some company figures off guard.

Stephanie McMahon will take over as co-CEO along with current WWE President Nick Khan. "Our global audience can rest easy knowing that WWE will continue to entertain them with the same fervor, dedication and passion as always. I have great confidence in WWE's continued success, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of superstars, employees and executives, in particular, both Chairman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan", he said. He also announced that his daughter,.

According to Fox News and a Wall Street Journal report, the businessman paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress all allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct with different women over the course of his tenure at the company.