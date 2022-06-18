Billionaire Vince McMahon is voluntarily stepping down as WWE CEO after years in that position amid an investigation. But how much money has he made during his 40 years as chairman of the company?

Vince McMahon and the WWE board of directors have managed to create an empire, which no matter what, continues to generate a lot of money with the huge fan base that was created.

McMahon has decided to voluntarily retire as CEO of the company, due to the fact that he has been involved in a great controversy. The former wrestler is in the midst of an ongoing investigation of an alleged affair and payout with a WWE employee.

According to Wall Street Journal, WWE's board of directors launched an investigation in April regarding a $3 million hush payment to a former employee. The woman, who was hired as a paralegal in 2019, signed a separation agreement with McMahon in January that prohibited her from discussing or disparaging her relationship with him.

How much is Vince McMahon’s net worth?

According to LifeStyle, McMahon's control of WWE is determined by his 28.7 million shares of the company stock. He's net worth is deemed to be around 2.4 billion.

In 2017 he sold 3.34 million shares which netted him a grand total of 100 million dollars, although this money was immediately put into the XFL project.

In April of 2019, McMahon sold 3.2 million shares of WWE stock, which had rebounded significantly, for a total gain of 272 million dollars.

According to SportsKeeda, the former professional wrestler -under the pseudonym Mr. McMahon- is currently ranked at #691 in Forbes list of Billionaires in 2019 and was named in the Forbes 400, the list of richest Americans in 2018.