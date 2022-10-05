David Habour returns to the big screen in a role quite different from what we are used to. Violent Night will come to cheer up families on Christmas Eve with a not so jolly and peaceful Santa Claus. Here, check its release date, plot and cast.

Universal Pictures has finally unveiled the first teaser for David Harbour's new starring role in Violent Night. The Stranger Thingsand Black Widow actor was one of the first to join the project, which will be directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog).

87North is the confirmed producer for the new film and it promises to be one of the most interesting action comedies of the year. The company has already been responsible for major productions such as John Wick, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The complex Christmas action/black comedy thriller will delve into the mystery and adventure genres with some great actors. Harbour compared the new production to the Die Hard franchise starring Mel Gibson. The stories are not at all similar but it has a lot of nuances in terms of big gory and extreme action scenes.

'Violent Night' Cast

David Harbour will take the lead role as a rather violent Santa Claus. He will be accompanied by great actors such as John Leguizamo (John Wick) as Ben, Cam Gigandet, Beverly D'Angelo as Gertrude Lightstone and Brendan Fletcher as Krampus.

On the other hand there are several other big name actors who will be participating but it has not yet been revealed what role they will be playing in the story. Some of them are: Edi Patterson, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Alexander Elliot, Sean Skene, Stephanie Sy, Mike Dopud, Erik Athavale, Frederick Allen, John B. Lowe and André Eriksen, among others.

'Violent Night' Plot

The plot is set on Christmas Eve, when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, unprepared for a surprise defender: Santa Claus is in the building and about to demonstrate why he is no saint.

'Violent Night' Release date

The feature film will be released on December 2 of this year in all theaters nationwide. It is not yet known when (or if) it will be available via streaming, but most likely it will be a few months before you can watch it at home. Unless you buy or rent it after its release date. Here we leave you the new teaser of the movie: